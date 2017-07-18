Akwa Ibom Police Commissioner Gives Criminals Quit Notice

The new Akwa Ibom Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Mu’azu has warned all criminals to leave the state as he will do everything necessary to stamp out all forms of criminality in the state.

The CP made this warning after reporting to his new duty post at the state police headquarters, Ikot Akpanabia, Uyo.

“We are here to ensure peace and security and I want to assure Akwa Ibom people that we would not leave any stone unturned in ensuring security in Akwa Ibom”.

“I advise criminal elements to leave Akwa Ibom state as we are ready to ensure that their activities are curtailed.”

He solicited the cooperation and support of the media and the general public to the command.

“Where we do well, please commend us and where we are found wanting, kindly draw our attention to it”.