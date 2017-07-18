APC Members Protest, Demand Removal Of National Legal Adviser

Members of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) are demanding for the removal of the National Legal Adviser of the party, Muiz Banire.

The party members, especially residents of Mushin Local Government Area were engaged in a walking protest from Agidingbi and assembled at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The Local Government spokesman, Femi Martins read a list of 17 atrocities allegedly committed by Muiz Banire which automatically warrants his explosion from the party.

Responding to their request was the Special Assistance on Community Affairs, Kehinde Bamigbetan, noting that an investigative committee will be set up to look into the matter.