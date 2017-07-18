Budgetary Allocation Will Enable FG Fix Bad Roads – Senate

The Senate has expressed optimism that the 2017 budgetary provisions for road infrastructure will to a large extent, address the poor condition of federal roads across the country.

The Senate Committee on Works noted that the allocation would go a long way in reducing the suffering of Nigerians who crisscross the length and breadth of the nation by road.

The vice chairman of the committee Senator Clifford Ordia stated this when he led members of the committee on inspection of the Benin-Auchi-Okene-Abuja road project in Edo State as part of its oversight function.

The committee noted that paucity of funds was largely responsible for the delay in mobilising contractors to work but said they were monitoring ongoing projects in order to ensure that they meet the required standard.

Senator Ordia expressed the preparedness of the Senate to cooperate with the executive in order to ensure speedy completion of all ongoing road projects across the country.

“The Senate is concerned about the deplorable condition of these roads hence we were sent to come and find out the true situation of things. The Senate is already giving the Ministry of Works all the necessary support it requires in order to complete its budgeted projects,” he said.