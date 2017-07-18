California Lawmakers Approve Landmark Extension To Climate Policy

California’s legislature on Monday passed a package of bills that extend the state’s signature plan to address climate change by a decade, sending Governor Jerry Brown a cap-and-trade plan that uses market forces to cuts greenhouse gas emissions.

The legislation puts California at the forefront of plans by mostly Democratic governors to reduce carbon emissions and adhere to the goals of the Paris climate change agreement even after Republican President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the past.

Brown and other state Democratic leaders have vowed to make California the leader in opposing the environmental policy of Trump, who has rolled back the programs of his predecessor, Barack Obama.

California Governor Jerry Brown said”There’s a lot of mystery here and there’s a lot of miracles and there’s a lot of prayers. Over here it’s good and we’ll do our best to keep faith with what all you’ve put into it and with the people of California are expecting.

“It’s a great day for California, it’s a great day for bipartisanship it’s a great day for the planet, for climate and for clean air in many of our cities that have been getting their share.”

The legislation extends California’s cap-and-trade program, which was set to expire in three years, through 2030 and attempts to strengthen it by requiring large industrial facilities to upgrade old equipment with cleaner, more modern technology by 2023.

California’s cap-and-trade plan sets a state limit on emissions of greenhouse gases and lets companies, such as factories and refineries, buy and sell permits to emit carbon dioxide. The system uses market forces to find the most efficient ways to cut pollution, supporters say.

The new package seeks to reform the state’s existing cap-and-trade market by curbing the number of free carbon allowances by 40 percent by 2030 and requiring that offsets be sourced from California, not elsewhere.