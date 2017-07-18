Channels TV, U.S. Embassy Train Journalists

The role of the Nigerian media in promoting national development has been a topic of discourse for many years with experts concluding that capacity building is key to effective media practice.

To this end, the United States Government is partnering with Channels Media Group to enhance local capacity, as some Nigerian journalists undergo a one-week training in Abuja.

Channels Media Group expressed optimism that facilitating the exercise at its state-of-the-art training centre would drive the expected change.

Speaking on behalf of the management, Channels TV Assistant General Manager, Operations, Mr Kingsley Uranta, said: “I’m sure this is going to be very fruitful and we hope you would apply all you will be learning here in the course of this one week in your various places”.

On his part, the spokesman for the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Mr Russel Brooks, thanked the participants for taking part in the training.

He said: “This is going to be a wonderful, very enlightening week of training and we really appreciate that you’ve taken time out of your busy weeks and days to come here”.