Court Orders Forfeiture Of Victoria East Park Hotel

The Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos today ordered the temporary forfeiture of Victoria East Park Hotel and Suites located along Igbogbo-Mayegun Road, Ikorodu, Lagos over an alleged fraud of N53.7m.

The court made the order after listening to an exparte application filed before it by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The EFCC had told the court that it believed that the hotel was acquired with proceeds of fraud by one Ebiesuwa Fredrick, who is believed to be the ringleader of a syndicate of fraudsters based in Ibadan and with accomplices in Lagos.

The EFCC also told Presiding Justice Chuka Obiozor that the anti-graft agency sought to take over the hotel so as to prevent the fraudsters from disposing of it while the investigation was still ongoing in the matter.

An investigating officer with the EFCC, Chris Odofin, who deposed to an affidavit filed in support of the ex parte application, stated that, “The antics of these fraudsters include luring people into their criminal den where they present one of them as a pastor, hypnotise their victim, make the victim take an oath never to reveal what they say or do and then use all sorts of deceitful methods to collect money from the victim.

After listening to the EFCCs application, Justice Obiozor, in a short ruling, ordered the commission to take over the hotel for 21 days to enable it to conclude its investigation of the alleged fraud.

The judge also directed the anti-graft agency to paste the court order in a conspicuous place on the premises of the hotel.

He then adjourned further proceedings in the case till August 9, 2017.