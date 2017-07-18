Court Remands Four In Prison For Murder Attempt

An Ile-Ife Magistrate Court has remanded four persons in prison custody over alleged theft and attempted murder.

The accused persons are Timothy Ojekunle, 30; Waheed Lattef, 22; Adeyemi Aniya, 31 and Mayowa Sangoniyi, 20.

The prosecutor and a police sergeant, Mr Segun Okeniyi, told the court that the accused committed the offences at Iwaro Village in Ipetumodu area of Ife North Local Government Area of Osun State, South-West Nigeria.

Mr Okeniyi said that the accused conspired among themselves to steal a motorcycle valued at N150,000, a property of one Sunday Ola.

He added that the accused attempted to murder the owner of the motorcycle by chasing him with a gun and other dangerous weapons.

According to him, the accused also damaged some economic trees valued at N350,000 and owned by one Lasisi Sikirat.

The prosecutor stated further that the accused set fire to the building of Oba Adedokun Adegoke.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the five counts of conspiracy, theft, attempted murder, malicious damage and setting a building ablaze levelled against them.

Magistrate Olalekan Ijiyode refused to grant bail to the accused but asked their counsel to come by way of written application.

He said that the accused needed to excuse the community for a while, so as to serve as a deterrent to others that might like to cause trouble in Ipetumodu.

The court ordered that the accused persons be remanded in prison custody pending the hearing of the matter and adjourned the case till August 17.