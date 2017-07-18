Full Breakdown Of N243.795bn Second Tranche Of Paris Club Refund

Channels Television  
Updated July 18, 2017

The Federal Ministry of Finance on Tuesday evening released the details of the second tranche of Paris Club refunds to the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory with five states receiving N10bn each.

See the breakdown of what went to each state and the FCT out of the  N243.795bndisbursed by the ministry below:

S/N STATE AMOUNT PAYABLE (NGN)
1 ABIA 5,715,765,871.48
2 ADAMAWA 6,114,300,352.68
3 AKWA-IBOM 10,000,000,000.00
4 ANAMBRA 6,121,656,702.34
5 BAUCHI 6,877,776,561.25
6 BAYELSA 10,000,000,000.00
7 BENUE 6,854,671,749.25
8 BORNO 7,340,934,865.32
9 CROSS RIVER 6,075,343,946.93
10 DELTA 10,000,000,000.00
11 EBONYI 4,508,083,379.98
12 EDO 6,091,126,592.49
13 EKITI 4,772,836,647.08
14 ENUGU 5,361,789,409.66
15 GOMBE 4,472,877,698.19
16 IMO 7,000,805,182.97
17 JIGAWA 7,107,666,706.76
18 KADUNA 7,721,729,227.55
19 KANO 10,000,000,000.00
20 KATSINA 8,202,130,909.85
21 KEBBI 5,977,499,491.45
22 KOGI 6,027,727,595.80
23 KWARA 5,120,644,326.57
24 LAGOS 8,371,938,133.11
25 NASARAWA 4,551,049,171.12
26 NIGER 7,210,793,154.95
27 OGUN 5,739,374,694.46
28 ONDO 7,003,648,314.28
29 OSUN 6,314,106,340.62
30 OYO 7,901,609,864.25
31 PLATEAU 5,644,079,055.41
32 RIVERS 10,000,000,000.00
33 SOKOTO 6,441,128,546.76
34 TARABA 5,612,014,491.52
35 YOBE 5,413,103,116.59
36 ZAMFARA 5,442,385,594.49
37 FCT 684,867,500.04
TOTAL 243,795,465,195.20


More on Business

Paris Club Refund: We’ve Received N6.314bn From Second Tranche – Osun Govt

CAC Workers Protest Over Non-Payment Of Salaries

FG Promises Tax Relief For Nigerian Entertainment Industry

Lafia Residents Blast AEDC Over Poor Power Supply

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV