Full Breakdown Of N243.795bn Second Tranche Of Paris Club Refund
The Federal Ministry of Finance on Tuesday evening released the details of the second tranche of Paris Club refunds to the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory with five states receiving N10bn each.
See the breakdown of what went to each state and the FCT out of the N243.795bndisbursed by the ministry below:
|S/N
|STATE
|AMOUNT PAYABLE (NGN)
|1
|ABIA
|5,715,765,871.48
|2
|ADAMAWA
|6,114,300,352.68
|3
|AKWA-IBOM
|10,000,000,000.00
|4
|ANAMBRA
|6,121,656,702.34
|5
|BAUCHI
|6,877,776,561.25
|6
|BAYELSA
|10,000,000,000.00
|7
|BENUE
|6,854,671,749.25
|8
|BORNO
|7,340,934,865.32
|9
|CROSS RIVER
|6,075,343,946.93
|10
|DELTA
|10,000,000,000.00
|11
|EBONYI
|4,508,083,379.98
|12
|EDO
|6,091,126,592.49
|13
|EKITI
|4,772,836,647.08
|14
|ENUGU
|5,361,789,409.66
|15
|GOMBE
|4,472,877,698.19
|16
|IMO
|7,000,805,182.97
|17
|JIGAWA
|7,107,666,706.76
|18
|KADUNA
|7,721,729,227.55
|19
|KANO
|10,000,000,000.00
|20
|KATSINA
|8,202,130,909.85
|21
|KEBBI
|5,977,499,491.45
|22
|KOGI
|6,027,727,595.80
|23
|KWARA
|5,120,644,326.57
|24
|LAGOS
|8,371,938,133.11
|25
|NASARAWA
|4,551,049,171.12
|26
|NIGER
|7,210,793,154.95
|27
|OGUN
|5,739,374,694.46
|28
|ONDO
|7,003,648,314.28
|29
|OSUN
|6,314,106,340.62
|30
|OYO
|7,901,609,864.25
|31
|PLATEAU
|5,644,079,055.41
|32
|RIVERS
|10,000,000,000.00
|33
|SOKOTO
|6,441,128,546.76
|34
|TARABA
|5,612,014,491.52
|35
|YOBE
|5,413,103,116.59
|36
|ZAMFARA
|5,442,385,594.49
|37
|FCT
|684,867,500.04
|TOTAL
|243,795,465,195.20