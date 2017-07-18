IGP Orders Investigation Into Alleged Shooting Of FRSC Officials By Policemen

The Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, Adeleye Oyebade, says the police has started an investigation into the alleged shooting of two Federal Road Safety Corp officials in Aba, Abia State last week.

Oyebade told Channels Television in Umuahia that the Inspection General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, ordered a full-scale investigation to ensure that fairness and justice to all the parties involved in the incident.

“I want to say that it is a rather unfortunate incident but am saying it categorically now that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris have since ordered a full investigation,” the police commissioner said.

“What we are doing at the state command level is to make sure that all the people that matters and are involved come forward to state their own side of the story.”

The FRSC officials were allegedly shot by policemen attached to the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly when the Road Safety officials stopped a vehicle his wife was travelling in.

Oyebade assured members of the public that “no stone would be left unturned” to ensure that the police get to the root of the matter and justice prevails.

On the progress made so far, the police commissioner said, “As I speak with you, the state House of Assembly Speaker, his wife and all those attached to him have made useful statements.

“I am very sure and I am saying it with all sense of responsibility that the investigation would not only be thorough but would be firm and justice shall be the primary concern of the police.”

He added that the injured FRSC officials were recuperating and in stable condition.

“Yes, I have visited the two Federal Road Safety Corp officials at the hospital as part of my investigation and I saw them in high spirit and I have the report from the doctor, and as I am speaking to you, I have every hope that they would soon get up and back to life and would continue to work,” Oyebade said.

“The Nigeria Police and Federal Road Safety Corp are talking and, at the high level, I know that the two organisations would continue to relate very well because we are from the same parent, the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“I want to say that the operatives that are indicted are with us and the normal disciplinary procedure is being meted out and the outcome of the full investigation will be out very soon.”