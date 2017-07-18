Jonathan Tells Party Members To Rebuild PDP Ahead Of 2019 Elections

Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan has enjoined members of the country’s major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to focus on rebuilding the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The former President made the appeal during the expanded caucus meeting of the PDP, held in Abuja.

According to the former president, the PDP has the chance to regain power at the centre, if the leaders are able to build the party structures that were almost destroyed by the protracted legal tussle.

In the same vein, both the Senate Deputy President Ike Ekweremadu and the chairman of the PDP governors’ forum, urged members to rebuild the confidence of the electorates in their constituencies, so that they can vote the PDP in subsequent elections.

Meanwhile, The chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee assured members of the party that he will deepen the party’s reconciliation efforts, to reunite those who have defected to other political parties.

The meeting is the first of its kind, in the wake of the Supreme Court judgement which put to rest the leadership tussle that threatened the unity of the party in the last 13 months.

It was well attended by chieftains of the party, including former national chairmen, serving and former governors, as well as former ministers of the party.

However, the ousted National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and his major supporters were absent at the meeting, although the Caretaker Committee say they were invited.