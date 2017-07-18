Liverpool’s Klopp “Relaxed” Despite Not Securing All Transfer Targets

Liverpool manger Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday (July 18) that he’s “relaxed” about the club’s relatively quiet transfer market so far.

Liverpool, who finished fourth in the league last season, have added only winger Mohamed Salah and 19-year-old striker Dominic Solanke ahead of the new season.

Klopp said that while Liverpool had been unable to complete deals for other targets, it was perhaps more important that they had managed not to lose anyone from their core group.

It has been 27 years since Liverpool were last crowned English champions but Klopp was upbeat about his team’s chances for the upcoming season.

Leicester City have yet to receive any bids for winger Riyad Mahrez, according to manager Craig Shakespeare, despite the Algerian announcing his intention to leave the Premier League club at the end of last season.

Mahrez has been linked with a move to AS Roma but the 2015/16 Premier League champions had not been contacted by the Italian side about a transfer for the 26-year-old, Shakespeare said.

Liverpool and Leicester are among four English top flight teams in Hong Kong this week to play in the Premier League Asia Trophy, with Liverpool set to face Crystal Palace at Hong Kong Stadium on Wednesday (July 19).

Leicester will take on West Bromwich Albion on the same day.

Shakespeare will be able to give new signings Harry Maguire and Vicente Iborra a run out against Tony Pulis’ side and the Leicester manager believes he has strengthened his squad after a difficult campaign last year as defending champions.