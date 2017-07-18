Malaysia’s Mahathir Challenges Former Protege PM Najib To Debate

Former Malaysian premier Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday challenged Prime Minister Najib Razak to debate allegations of corruption and mismanagement leveled against them both during their terms in office.

Veteran leader Mahathir, 92, and his former protege Najib have been embroiled in a feud for nearly two years, with Mahathir campaigning to oust Najib over alleged graft linked to scandal-ridden state fund one Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Najib denies wrongdoing, Mahathir said Najib should attend a town hall session he dubbed “Nothing to Hide”.

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said “This is nothing new, before Anwar was against BN (National Front), he was against me but I accepted him into UMNO (United Malay National Organization) we work together for many many years and then certain things happened, we had to separate, now certain other things happen, we have to come together again.”

The government recently formed a royal commission to investigate a two-decade-old multi-billion-dollar foreign-exchange scandal that occurred during Mahathir’s tenure as prime minister.

Mahathir, who ruled for 22 years, also said he is not opposed to his long-time nemesis turned ally, Anwar Ibrahim, becoming prime minister, “if that’s what people want”.

Anwar is currently serving a jail term for sodomy, which the opposition leader and his supporters claim was a politically-motivated charge.