Nasarawa Labour Union Suspends Strike

The Nasarawa state Labour Union has suspended it’s over two months strike embarked upon on over non-payment of salaries, lack of promotion, annual increments, and other outstanding welfare issues.

The NLC chairman, Comrade Abdullahi Adeka made the announcement on behalf of the labour unions after meeting with the government, at the office of the State Head of Civil Service in Lafia, the state capital.

Workers were directed to report to their duty post with immediate effect starting Tuesday, July 18th.

Adeka who commended workers resilience and doggedness stated that details of the agreements reached during the meeting with the government will be made public soon.

“As far as I am concerned, the strike has been called off. Anyone still staying off from his or her duty post is doing so at his or her own risk,” he said.

The Secretary of Nasarawa State Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) , Ahmed Naibi said the suspension followed a commitment made by the state government to the union at a meeting.

He said that the state government has agreed to pay all the outstanding salaries as well as to release all outstanding promotion to all workers.

He explained that the government has made its commitment to pay the salary arrears of February, March, April, May and June 2017 in addition to the three months salary arrears of 2016.

“We all agreed that all arrears of our salaries would be paid 100 per cent and no worker would be victimised for participating in the strike,” he added.