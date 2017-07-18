Paris Club Refund: We’ve Received N6.314bn From Second Tranche – Osun Govt

The Osun State government says it has received the second tranche of the Paris Club refunds.

In a statement by the Director Bureau of Communication and Strategy, Semiu Okanlawon, the government said the refunds, totalling N6.314bn, was paid into the state coffers on Monday, July 17, 2017.

The statement added that the government is committed to fulfilling the promise it made to the people to utilise the state’s resources judiciously.

It also said the deployment of the funds would soon commence in a transparent way to the concerned stakeholders.

The public declaration of the amounts received may not be unconnected with criticisms from the opposition and some pensioners.

The pensioners and opposition members alleged that there were plans by the government to divert the funds to other uses.

Workers, particularly those under the Nigeria Medical Association, Osun State branch had also expressed doubts about government’s sincerity in the handling the funds as they continue to be owed salary arrears.