Police Arrest Mother Of Three For Allegedly Killing Her Husband

The Osun Commissioner of Police, Fimihan Adeoye has urged men to speak out if they find themselves in situations relating to domestic violence rather than keep silent.

The CP gave the advice when the command paraded a 39 year of mother of three, Omotayo Salawudeen arrested for allegedly killing her husband Salawudeen Hakeem, in Oshogbo, the state capital.

The wife in connivance with an ex-convict Oladapo Dolapo was alleged to have stabbed late Hakeem to death on the 12th of May, 2017 for what she termed as “personal reasons”.

Parading the suspects, the CP said the wife and her accomplice were arrested after a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Salawudeen Hakeem.

Omotayo disclosed that the deceased was a good husband and the act was perpetrated with the help of an ex-convict, a 24 yr old Oladapo Dolapo whom she had earlier contracted to carry out the job for her.

According to the CP, Domestic violence against men isn’t always easy to identify, but it can be a serious threat hence the need to cry out before it becomes too late.

In the same development, the police also paraded a 60 yr old man Augustine Adepegba, his 28 yr old Son, Friday Augustine and a 19 yr old Ojo Tifase for armed robbery.

Others paraded were 22 years old Jamiu Saka and 25 years old Adeleke Afeez for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police however assured that all the suspects would be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.