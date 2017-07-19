Bayelsa Confirms Reciept Of N10b Paris Club Refund

The Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson on Wednesday, confirmed the receipt of N10 billion from the Federal Government as its share of the second batch of the Paris/London Club refund.

Out of the money, N919 million is expected to be for the eight local government councils

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Iworiso-Markson said the governor made the confirmation at the Government House in Yenagoa, when he played host to labour leaders in the state.

Also according to the statement, Dickson directed the State Commissioner for Finance, Maxwell Ebibai to immediately release the money to enable them carry out their obligations, especially to clear some outstanding salaries.

The governor warned that the money for the councils should be properly utilized and not be shared by privileged few to enrich themselves at the expense of the various workers in their respective councils.

“I have directed that the money should be transferred to them latest tomorrow. As for this money, let me make it clear that is not for them to share and chop. It is not a free money, so those who will be celebrating that money has come to be shared will be disappointed,” Dickson stressed.