Bayelsa Police Arrest Two Alleged Human Traffickers

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested two persons for alleged human trafficking.

This was made known in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat.

“The Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested one Erica Wolo’f’ 24 years and one Patrick John ‘m’ 19 years for their alleged involvement in trafficking one Ebitari Godfrey ‘f’ 20 years and one Lucy Samuel ‘f’ 19 years, both of Ekowe Community in Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa State to Burkina Faso,” the statement said.

The Police explained that the incident was brought to their knowledge when one Edna Hezron ‘f’ 35 years, reported the case on July 11.

Consequently, a team of policemen swung into action and were able to arrest the suspects who had taken their victims to a woman named Madam Beauty in Lagos, who subsequently trafficked them to Burkina Faso.

The statement noted further that Ebitari Godfrey had escaped from her captors at Burkina Faso to the Nigerian Embassy and was repatriated to Nigeria.

Investigation, however, is ongoing to capture Madam Beauty and to repatriate the other victim, Lucy Samuel who had also escaped from her captors.