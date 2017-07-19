Bolt Confirms He Won’t Run 200m In London

Sprinting legend Usain Bolt said on Wednesday he will not compete in the 200 meters sprint at the athletics world championships in London this summer and confirmed his last race will likely be there.

Bolt will run the 100 metres and the 4×100 metres rally. He said he chose to run the shorter distance instead of his often-favored 200m because of his disqualification for a false start in the 2011 world championship final.

The Jamaican has struggled for form in his past few races, not managing to go below 10 seconds in his last two outings.

He said”I’ve done everything I’ve possibly can in this sport, I’ve always told you guys that I’ve dominated over the years, I asked Michael Johnson because I was surprised when I heard he retired, I asked him ‘Why did you retire when you were dominating so much?’ and he said ‘I’ve done everything I wanted to do, I’ve accomplished all my goals’ and that’s how I feel at this point, so I decided it’s just time.”

Bolt was full of praise for South African sprinter Wayde Van Niekerk, who has dominated the 400m race but laughed off suggestions he was retiring in fear of the South African’s emergence.

Bolt is set to race in the 100m at the Diamond League in Monaco on Friday, before finishing his athletics career at the world championships in London.