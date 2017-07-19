Court Orders Temporary Forfeiture Of Assets Linked To Diezani

The Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of an estate in Banana Island, Lagos.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of 37.5m US dollars alleged to have been fraudulently siphoned by a Former Minister of Petroleum, Mrs. Deizani Alison Madueke.

Presiding Justice Chuka Obiozor made the forfeiture order after listening to an exparte application brought by the Head of Legal of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Anselm Ozioko.

The court also directed the EFCC to publish the order in the newspapers so that any interested party who does not want the money to be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government could appear in court within 14 days.

Further Proceedings has been fixed for the 7th of August.