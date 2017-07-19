Britain’s Prince William And Wife Kate Arrive In Germany

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate arrived for a three-day visit to Germany in Berlin on Wednesday .

The royal couple arrived from Poland and while in Germany is expected to also visit Heidelberg in the south and Hamburg in the north, apart from the capital.

Later on Wednesday, the royals, who are accompanied on the trip by their children, Prince George, who turns four this month, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte, will be received by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who holds a largely ceremonial role, will receive William and Kate at his official residence, Schloss Bellevue castle.

The royals’ first day in Germany will end with a garden party hosted by the British ambassador to Germany, Sebastian Wood.