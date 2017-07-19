Chelsea Agree Terms With Real Madrid For Morata

Real Madrid and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of striker Alvaro Morata.

Chelsea confirmed that both sides had reached an agreement on Tuesday evening, noting, however, that personal terms have yet to be agreed with the player.

“The move is now subject to him agreeing personal terms and passing a medical,” Chelsea said in a statement.

The 24-year-old striker has been the subject of interest from Manchester United, AC Milan and Chelsea.

Morata had indicated interest to leave Real after becoming fed up with playing a bit-part role in the team.

Despite indicating an interest to team up with Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, who took him to Juventus, United had initially taken the lead in the race to sign him.

United Manager, Jose Mourinho, who handed him his first team debut at Real Madrid, had been eager to take him to Old Trafford, but the club baulked at Real’s €80m asking price and signed Romelu Lukaku from Everton instead.

With the agreement, the Spanish international is expected to leave Real Madrid’s pre-season training camp in Los Angeles to finalise his move to the Premier League.

Should Chelsea pay €80m, or a sum close to that, the striker who played a significant role as Real won La Liga and the Champions League last season, will become the most expensive Spanish striker ever.