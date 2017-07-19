FG To Stop Fuel Importation In 2019 With New Oil Policy

Channels Television  
Updated July 19, 2017

NEC, Alternative funding, Oil and gasThe Federal Government is set to stop the importation of fuel by 2019 with the approval of a new National Oil Policy by the Federal Exective Council.

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr Ibe Kachikwu told journalists that the policy is geared towards re-organising the NNPC for greater efficiency and accountability.

This is a follow up to the National Gas Policy which was considered three weeks ago to ensure Nigeria moves from an oil to a gas-producing nation.


