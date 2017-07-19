Healthcare Legislation: Trump Asks Republican Senators Not To Leave Town

United States President Donald Trump urged Republican senators on Wednesday to work out their differences and pass healthcare legislation before leaving Washington for their August recess.

A day after the latest version of legislation to replace Obamacare fell victim to squabbling among Republicans who control the Senate, Trump gathered Republican senators for a lunch and shared his views.

“People are hurting. Inaction is not an option. And, frankly, I don’t think we should leave town unless we have a health insurance plan unless we can give our people great healthcare. Because we’re close. We’re very close,” he said.

He said Republicans had promised Americans they would repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s signature health re law for seven years and that now is the time to act.

“And so my message is: we have to stay here; we shouldn’t leave town and we should hammer this out and get it done,” he said.

“I think the people of this country need more than a repeal. They need a repeal and a replace. And we were very, very close. And, then, little things happened but now we’re very close again.”