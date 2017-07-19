House Urges Military To Halt Alleged Incursion Of Bayelsa Community

The House of Reps is urging the Chief of Defence Staff to order a halt to the alleged incursion of a community in Ekeremor Local Government of Bayelsa state by members of the Military Joint Task Force.

According to the sponsor of the motion, Rep. Frederick Agbedi, the incursion is said to have followed the killing of a soldier by unknown persons within Burutu Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.

The House is also calling on the Chief of Defense Staff to take steps to fish out the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is to provide relief materials to victims of the affected area.