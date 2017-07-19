Kanduna Clash: Over 400 Displaced, Death Toll Rises To 40

The death toll in the communal crisis that occurred between a Fulani settlement and Kadara community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State has risen to 40.

This is as the victims have appealed to the Kaduna State Government to help them get over the shock from the attack as well as arrest the perpetrators.

The attack has so far displaced about 400 indigenes of the community including women and children who are scared of going back to their homes for fear of a fresh attack.

Residents say the crisis was as a result of a misunderstanding between two persons which eventually snowballed into a heavy conflict leading to loss of lives and property.

The latest incident is coming barely five days after the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union and Fulani groups held a peace and reconciliatory meeting where the two parties agreed to shield their swords and to live together.

Gunmen Kill Two Policemen, One Civilian In Kaduna

Also on July 7, bandits suspected to be cattle rustlers had killed two policemen and a civilian in the Maigana District of Soba Local Government Area of the state.

According to the police, the incident happened when the policemen engaged the bandits, who have been terrorising communities in the region, in a gun battle.

The Police Commissioner, Mr Abeh, had told Channels Television that the policemen were on a routine patrol in the area when they were ambushed by the gunmen who opened fire on them.