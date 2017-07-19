Nasarawa Assembly Asks Al-Makura To Conduct LG Elections

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed a resolution asking the state governor Tanko Al-Makura to put machinery in motion for the conduct of Local Government elections.

The resolution was passed during plenary presided over by the Speaker Ibrahim Balarabe.

To this end, the House has also directed the governor to dissolve the Interim Management Committee Chairmen of the 13 LGAs upon the expiration of their tenure on Monday, July 24″.

The motion was moved by the chairman of the House Standing Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Saidu Galadima, under matters of public interest.

He explained that by the law of the House, the tenure of the LGA interim management committee chairmen should not exceed one year.

“The tenure of IMC chairmen will come to an end on Tuesday, July 26, and by our Local Government amendment law of 2016, section 2: sub section 2, reads that the governor shall appoint interim management committee in each of the electoral wards in all the 13 Local Government Areas of Nasarawa state to run the affairs of the Local Government for a period not exceeding one year “, he read.

The motion got a secondment from the lawmaker representing Lafia central Abubakar Imam while the Speaker swiftly announced their resolutions after a voice vote.

“This House has finally resolved that the governor of Nasarawa state Tanko Al-Makura should put in place machinery for the election of local government chairmen and councillors to run the affairs of the third tier of government in Nasarawa state because the tenure of the present interim management committee chairmen will come to an end on July 25, 2017.

By this, their tenure will be dissolved on the 24th of July, 2017”

The Speaker directed that a copy of the resolution be sent to the governor immediately.