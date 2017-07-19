Neymar Will Not Be Leaving Barcelona -Club President

Channels Television  
Updated July 19, 2017

Neymar will not be leaving Barcelona despite reports that Paris St-Germain have triggered his £195m release clause.

The Brazil forward signed a new five-year contract until 2021 in October, with his release clause set to rise with each year of the deal.

Neymar, 25, joined from Santos in 2013, and became one of the trio of forwards nicknamed ‘The Trident’ with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

There have been persistent rumors that Neymar wishes to establish his reputation in a European team without the overwhelming presence of Messi.


