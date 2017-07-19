NSCDC Nab Fake Health Practitioner In Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a suspected fake medical practitioner in Iwashi, Doguo of Sarkin Dawaki ward in Doma Local Government Area.

This was disclosed to journalists by the commandant of the Corps, Bashir Lawal Kano who said the arrest was as a result of complaints received from the public.

He said the suspect named Jonathan Sidi Ibrahim, 30, had been operating an unregistered clinic called Abrason Destiny Clinic in Doma LGA.

According to the commandant, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect in 2015 transfused unscreened, untested and HIV infected blood to 6 years old Emmanuel Alaku who is now HIV positive.

“The command is of the view that if such persons are not made to face the full wrath of the law, there will be increased cases of untimely deaths, occasioned by fake medical treatment,” Bashir said.

He, therefore, asked residents to be vigilant and wary of fake medical practitioners adding that they should not hesitate to report them to security agencies for prompt action.

Kano also explained that “the corps in collaboration with the state Ministry of Health and the Nasarawa State chapter of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria would ensure that the suspect who is in their custody is prosecuted before the appropriate court to answer the full charge against him.”