Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcement In Southern Kaduna

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has ordered further security reinforcements in Kaduna State following the communal clashes that resulted in the loss of lives in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

Prof. Osinbajo in a statement commiserated with families of the victims, the government and people of kaduna State, and commended the prompt response of the state government, and security agencies.

“We will not relent and won’t be deterred in our pursuit of securing the lives and property of all Nigerians, everywhere and in every part of this nation. In the end, we will not only secure the peace all around, but we shall enforce justice for the victims,” the Acting President said.

He added that Nigerians in Southern Kaduna and everywhere in the country have a right to live in peace, and the federal government considers this, its sacred duty.