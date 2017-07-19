Oyo Govt Urges Traders, Artisans To Participate In Bio-Metrics Exercise

The Oyo State Government has called on all artisans and tradesmen to participate in the ongoing bio-metrics data capturing and identification card project, saying that the exercise would open a new vista of opportunities.

The government also said that the biometrics project will present a platform to showcase outstanding artisans and traders in the State.

The State Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives, Princess Taibat Adeyemi-Agaba made this call during the presentation of uniformed identity cards to the executive members of the association of artisans and tradesmen Oyo State, held at the Conference room of the Ministry.

According to the Commissioner, “Governor Abiola Ajimobi came up with the idea of creating bio-metric data capturing for artisans and tradesmen which will serve as a means to provide commercial incentives and welfare packages to various groups of artisans and trades men in the State.”

Princess Adeyemi-Agaba urged the leadership of the artisans and tradesmen’s Association to ensure that all their members are captured in the ongoing exercise, noting that the governor has mandated all the contractors handling projects in the state to patronize captured and registered artisans and tradesmen.

In his remarks, the President of the Association, Yisau Kolayode pledged the readiness of the association to support the biometric exercise, saying that members of the Association within and outside Ibadan would be educated on the benefits of the exercise.