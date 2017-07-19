Palestinian President Meets Chinese Premier In Beijing

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing on Wednesday.

The two were photographed shaking hands at the Great Hall of the People before sitting down to talks.

Abbas met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday where Xi pledged to make “unremitting” efforts towards promoting peace in the Middle East.

Palestinian officials have urged China, which supports an independent Palestinian state, to do more in the Middle East peace process.

Chinese envoys occasionally visit Israel and the Palestinian Territories, though China has traditionally played a minimal role in Middle East conflicts or diplomacy despite its reliance on the region for oil.