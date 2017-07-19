Paris Club Refund: Osun Govt Asks Pensioners To Apologise For Misleading Residents

The Osun State Government on Wednesday asked pensioners to apologise to residents for misinforming them that the Paris Club Refund had been received by the government a long time ago.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Director of Bureau, Communications and Strategy, Semiu Okanlawon.

The statement also added that the attention of the Osun Government had been drawn to another protest by a group of pensioners who took to the streets on Wednesday.

“It is interesting to note that about a month ago, this same set of pensioners accused Governor Rauf Aregbesola of collecting and diverting the second tranche of Paris Loan Refund, which they claimed had been released to Osun State by the Federal Government.

“As they have come out today, they have a duty to actually apologise not only to Aregbesola’s government, but also to the good people of Osun State for misinforming, confusing and creating tension in the state through their false claim that the governor had received the second tranche of Paris Loan Refund about a month ago.

“Like we have said, Osun State Government, with its commitment to transparency under the leadership of Governor Rauf Aregbesola made the announcement yesterday (Tuesday) to confirm the receipt of N6.314billion as the second tranche of Paris Loan Refund from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“The money was paid into the account of the state government on Monday and we duly made the announcement yesterday, informing the public that Osun has got the second tranche of Paris loan refund.

“In line with our government’s promise to utilise the resources of this state in the best interest of our people, we hereby restate our commitment to this promise as we begin shortly transparent deployment on our commitments to the concerned stakeholders,” the statement added.