Rival Clash Kills Final Year Student In Bayelsa

A 24-year-old final year student has been killed in a clash involving two rival groups in Bayelsa.

The victim identified as Diete Rufus is a final year Business Administration student of the Delta Polytechnic, Ozoro.

It was gathered that three other persons also sustained life-threatening injuries in the incident which occurred at the weekend in Okpotuwari and Ondewari communities, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Community sources said that the incident caused panic and forced the residents to flee into the creeks for refuge.

Rufus was first rushed to Korokorosei hospital where he was referred to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, but later died on the way to the Federal Government health facility.

Reports say the clash may not be connected with the disagreement over the control of security of oil wells in the area, which had generated bitterness among the youths in recent times.

Meanwhile, one Ebikeseye Abiri, the younger brother to the detained publisher of an online newspaper in Bayelsa, Jones Abiri, from Okpotuwari and Ondewari communities, has been reported dead.

Abiri, believed to be the breadwinner of their family, was arrested on July 21, 2016, in his Yenagoa office and has since been in the custody of the nation’s secrete police without trial.

Ebikeseye, a 30-year-old father of three children, was said to have died at the weekend in a medical facility at Akaba, following a fire incident which occurred while he was moving a container of artisanally refined petroleum product from one location to another in a community in Rivers State.

Concerned members of the communities said that the late Ebikeseye, whose wife gave birth to a baby on Saturday night, was forced to go into the trade to make ends meet for the family following the long absence of Abiri.

“If Jones were around, this unfortunate incident wouldn’t have happened. Jones used to assist his deceased brother in the area of children education and other things.

“Since Jones has been denied his (Ebikeseye’s) family, things became tough and Ebikeseye had to make extra efforts in an attempt to bridge the gaps”, one of the opinion leaders, who pleaded anonymity, said.

They, therefore, appealed for the unconditional release of Abiri on humanitarian grounds to enable him to take care of their aged mother and the family.