Shakespeare Coy On Match-Winner Mahrez’s Future

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare admitted the club may have to accept Riyad Mahrez will leave this summer.

The Algerian midfielder has been linked with a move abroad or to another Premier League club, but reminded Leicester fans of his worth with a goal as his side beat West Brom on penalties in a pre-season friendly in Hong Kong.

Speaking at a news conference after the match, Shakespeare said he was aware of the speculation around Mahrez, and the club would have to deal with what ever happened.

“I don’t think it’s just tonight. I know what Riyad Mahrez can do. We all know that. We know the situation. And we’ve all got to deal with it. And I’ve stated before, Riyad , since his return, has been very professional in his attitude and I expect that to continue,” he said.

Leicester progressed to the final where they will play Liverpool, winning 7-6 on spot kicks after a 1-1 draw in normal time.