Troops Intercept 30 Boko Haram Suspects In Yobe

Troops of the 120 Task Force Battalion, 27 Task Force Brigade, on Tuesday intercepted 30 fleeing suspected Boko Haram terrorists at Goniri, Gujba LGA in Yobe State.

A statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman said the suspects comprised of eight women and 22 children.

On preliminary interrogation, the suspects claimed to have escaped from Boko Haram terrorists’ custody at Kafa and Abagajiri villages in Damboa LGA of Borno State.

In another development later on Tuesday at about 2:30 pm, the troops intercepted seven women and children at Kamuya, Yobe State.

They also claimed to have escaped from Boko Haram terrorists’ hideout at Goropcha village, Damboa LGA of Borno State.

According to the statement, both sets of escapees are currently being screened and profiled by the Brigade.