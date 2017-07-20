Acting President Osinbajo Meets APC Governors

Governors of the All Progressives Congress on Thursday met with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo behind closed doors.

After the meeting, which was held at the Presidential Villa, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State told State House Correspondent that the meeting was about moving the party forward.

“A lot of people seem to have forgotten that the Acting President and the President belong to the APC. So, we have come to discuss issues related to our party and our government and how to move our party forward,” Governor Okorocha said.

“There were a lot of issues we discussed to move the party forward and how to strengthen the party; how to make sure that our party remains victorious in all elections.”

The governor also said the meeting was aimed at creating better synergy between the party and the Presidency.

He said the APC not worried over the antics of the Peoples Democratic Party or its reconciliatory moves.

He also expressed confidence that the APC is united and in charge.

The meeting, which lasted for over an hour, was attended by governors – and some of their deputies – from Kogi, Kwara, Benue, Ondo, Imo, Zamfara, Plateau, Adamawa, Niger, Kebbi, Kaduna, Ogun and Oyo states.