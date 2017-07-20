Actor Paul Nicholls Rescued After Waterfall Slip

British actor Paul Nicholls has been rescued from a remote jungle waterfall on Thailand’s holiday island of Koh Samui after falling into a rock pool during a solo hike.

The 38-year-old who is best known for acting in the BBC soap opera “Eastenders” spent three days lying below the Khun Sri waterfall with a broken leg before he was rescued on July 13.

Nicholls’ absence was noticed when a villager found his unattended motorcycle and notified the police who started a search operation.

Medics said he was also suffering from hypothermia. The waterfall is not regularly frequented by locals or tourists alike.

According to British media, the actor is being treated at a local hospital and is reportedly hoping to be flown back to the United Kingdom for further treatment soon.

