Appeal Court Acquits Ex-Adamawa Governor, Bala Ngilari

A former governor of Adamawa State, Bala Ngilari, has been discharged and acquitted by the Court of Appeal in Yola, the state capital.

In September 2016, the former governor was charged and remanded in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), following the ruling delivered by Justice Nathan Musa of a High Court in Yola.

The EFCC had accused him of violating procurement laws in the award of contract of 167 million naira to one El-Yadi Motors Limited for the supply of 25 units of operational vehicles (Toyota Corolla).

The anti-graft agency had instituted a 19-count against Ngilari, his former Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Welye and his former Commissioner of Finance and Budget, Sanda Lamurde.

The EFCC also accused them of conspiracy, lack of “No Objection Certificate”, and no competitive bidding among others in the procurement process.

The three pleaded not guilty and their lawyers applied for bail on their behalf, but the prosecution opposed the appeal.

Also in September 2016, Justice Nathan Musa of a State High Court in Yola granted bail to Mr Ngilari in the sum of one million naira.

He was also directed to provide a surety with landed property in Yola, who must provide a court affidavit of means to that effect while the case was adjourned.

After several proceedings in which he was convicted while his co-accused were discharged, the Appeal Court in Yola on Thursday, July 20, discharged and acquitted the former governor.