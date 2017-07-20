Arsenal Goalkeeper Szczesny Joins Juventus

Juventus have signed Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny on a four-year contract for 12.2 million euros ($14.1 million), the Italian champions said.

The Poland international, capped 29 times, spent the last two years on loan at Serie A rivals AS Roma, making 38 league appearances last season.

The 27-year-old finished the campaign with the cleanest sheets in the league, 14, one ahead of Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus’ first choice goalkeeper for the last 16 years.

Buffon, capped a record 169 times by Italy, renewed a contract with Juventus until 2018 last year and said that he is planning to retire after the 2018 World Cup.

Born in Warsaw in 1990, he spent his formative years with local side Legia Warsaw before moving to Arsenal as a 16-year-old.

After finding his feet in London, the Polish international made his debut in September 2009 in a 2-0 home win over West Bromwich Albion in the English League Cup.