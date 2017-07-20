Boko Haram: Amnesty International Accuses Cameroon Of Torture

Amnesty International has alleged that hundreds of people in Cameroon accused of supporting Boko Haram are being brutally tortured by security forces.

The human rights group made the claim in a report it published on Thursday, tagged: ‘Cameroon’s secret torture chambers: human rights violations and war crimes in the fight against Boko Haram’.

According to the group, the report, using dozens of testimonies corroborated with satellite imagery, photographic and video evidence, documents 101 cases of incommunicado detention and torture between 2013 and 2017, at over 20 different sites.

“We have repeatedly and unequivocally condemned the atrocities and war crimes committed by Boko Haram in Cameroon. But, nothing could justify the callous and widespread practice of torture committed by the security forces against ordinary Cameroonians, who are often arrested without any evidence and forced to endure unimaginable pain,” Amnesty International’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Alioune Tine, said in a statement.

“These horrific violations amount to war crimes. Given the weight of the evidence we have uncovered, the authorities must initiate independent investigations into these practices of incommunicado detention and torture, including potential individual and command responsibility”.

The human rights group said it had asked the Cameroonian authorities to share the report’s findings in April 2017 but no response was provided, adding that all subsequent requests for meetings were refused.

It, however, estimated that Boko Haram has killed over 1,500 civilians in Cameroon since 2014, and abducted many others.

Torture In Unofficial Detention Sites

According to a statement issued by the media manager of Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, “Victims described at least 24 torture methods they were subjected to. In one common stress position, described by detainees as ‘the goat’, their limbs were tied together behind their back before they were beaten. In another technique, described by detainees as ‘the swing’, victims were suspended in the air with their limbs tied behind their back and beaten”.

“The overwhelming majority of victims were tortured in two unofficial detention sites; the headquarters of the Rapid Intervention Batallion (BIR) in Salak, near the northern city of Maroua, and a facility in the capital, Yaoundé run by the General Directorate of External Research (DGRE), Cameroon’s intelligence services, situated close to the country’s Parliament.”