British Queen Visits Canadian High Commission On Country’s 150th Birthday

Updated July 20, 2017

The British Queen and Prince Philip visited Canada House in London on Wednesday, July 19, to mark 150 years since the formation of the Canadian Confederation.

Canada’s Governor-General David Johnston presented the Queen with a sapphire brooch during the event to honour her sapphire jubilee.

The Queen was also shown a small exhibition of Canadian artefacts from the royal collection.

The Canadian Confederation was formed in 1867 upon the unification of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec.


