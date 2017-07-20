DSS Warns Nigerians Of Fraudsters Posing As Its Operatives

The Department of State Services has warned Nigerians to beware of fraudsters and operatives of “some security agencies” posing as its agents.

According to the DSS, some security agencies have continually engaged in illegal security operations, allegedly in its, in parts of the country.

“These impersonators, in some instances, try to mimic the Service’s operational tactics by using its symbols and paraphernalia especially operational dress codes,” the DSS said in a statement by its spokesman, Mr Tony Opuiyo.

“The aim, according to information available to the service, is to accord semblance of legitimacy to their operations and as well leave impressions that the DSS was, in fact, involved.”

An example of such illegal operations, the statement said, was the raid and search of the Kaduna residence of former Vice President, Namadi Sambo.

“Another was the one executed at No.165, Ademola Adetokunbo, Wuse II, Abuja, belonging to Sahara Energy Company,” it added.

The security agency, which said it was working to end the act, called on Nigerians to provide it with tips and information about suspected illegal operations.

“The public is hereby alerted to be wary of these ugly trends and also informed that not all operatives in black uniforms are personnel of the DSS,” it added.

It promised that, in line with its standard operating procedures, it would be accountable and keep stakeholders informed of its activities “on the basis of need-to-know principle”.