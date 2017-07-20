Fake Abduction: Deposed Lagos Traditional Ruler Remanded In Prison

The deposed Baale of Shangisha, Mutiu Ogundare, has been remanded in Kirikiri Prison for allegedly faking his abduction.

Ogundare was remanded in prison by an Ogba Magistrate’s Court, Ikeja along with his wife, Abolanle, and one Mohammed Opeyemi Babatunde, four days after he was deposed by the Lagos State government over the matter.

They were arraigned before Magistrate T. Akanni on Thursday on three counts bordering on breach of public peace and fake kidnapping.

The former Baale of Shangisha was accused in the first count of putting himself “forward to be kidnapped” and in order to breach public peace.

According to the prosecution, the offence is contrary to Section 5 of the Kidnapping Prohibition 2017 No. C17, Law of Lagos State.

The second count said his wife and Babatunde “did aid, counsel, abet and procure” him to fake his kidnap.

The trio was accused of taking part in the fake kidnap – contrary to Section 16(1)(a-d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, CH. 17, Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State 2015.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Subsequently, their counsel, Mr Glory Odimayo, prayed the court to grant them bail, arguing that they are prominent members of the Shangisha community and would not jump bail.

But the prosecutor, Peter Okerinmodun, opposed the application, arguing that they used their status to tamper with evidence and that releasing them on bail may lead to the breach of public peace.

Magistrate Akanni, however, granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N2m and two sureties in the like sum.

According to her the sureties must include a traditional ruler, person with registered property in Lagos, must be a taxpayer and a grade level 17 officer in the state public service.

She then adjourned the case till August 23 for hearing.