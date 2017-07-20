Liverpool’s Klopp Turns On The Heat In Chinese Kitchen

Channels Television  
Updated July 20, 2017
klopp chopping up cucumbers

Liverpool manager, Juergen Klopp, showcased his talents away from soccer on Thursday at a Hong Kong kitchen.

Klopp, donning a chef’s hat, joined several young locals in producing a range of dishes. Klopp chopped vegetables and sliced meat before tasting the dishes as he joked with the others.

Liverpool are in Hong Kong as part of the Premier League Asia Trophy tournament.

The team beat Crystal Palace 2-0 on Wednesday to make the final against Leicester City on Saturday. The Foxes defeated West Bromwich Albion in a penalty-shootout to make the final.


