Markarfi Dissolves Reconciliation Committee Led By Bayelsa Governor

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi has dissolved the Reconciliation Committee headed by the governor of Bayelsa state.

The Bayelsa Governor Seriake Dickson, headed a Reconciliation Committee to find political solution to the leadership tussle between Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and the caretaker committee; But all efforts failed when the Supreme Court delivered its judgement last week, laying the issue to rest.

At a meeting in Abuja with members of the disbanded Reconciliation Committee, Senator Makarfi states that the party will inaugurate a new reconciliation and disciplinary committee ahead of the party’s convention.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the disbanded committee assured the Caretaker Committee Chairman of their support, stressing the importance of dialogue to move the party forward.