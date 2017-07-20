Nasarawa Assembly Advise Government To Prosecute Fertilzer Diverters

The Nasarawa State Assembly says it will recommend arrest of any government official found diverting fertilisers distributed recently to farmers in the state.

The Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi disclosed during plenary at the Assembly Complex.

While deliberating on matters of public importance, Chairman House Committee on Agriculture Abubakar Obere Kana via a motion notified the House on the alleged sharp practices discovered by the committee in the sales and distribution of fertilisers in some Local Government and development areas.

“The fertiliser that is meant to be for the common man(farmer) is now being diverted by saboteurs that think they want to frustrate the efforts of the government”

The motion was seconded by Muhammad Muluku.

In separate contributions, others law makers expressed dismay over the act and advised that stringent measures be meted on anyone found wanting so that it can serve as a deterrent to others.

“The money that was used in the procurement of this fertiliser could have been used for another productive venture but look at the priority and preference the governor voted that huge amount of money to procure fertilisers. Therefore any man in the guise either chairman or overseer who tries to sabotage the efforts of the government should be dealt with”

“We know how these fertilisers were distributed in other neighbouring states at 5,500 naira per bag but in Nasarawa state it was further subsidised to 4,000 naira per bag with the intention of reaching these people(Farmers)and ameliorating their suffering but here we are faced with a satanic sect”

The Speaker having listened to their submissions ruled that the House will investigate the allegations thoroughly and it will not let anyone involved go scot free.

“We cannot allow people to scuttle the good intention of the government by providing this very important commodity to our farmers. This house will not hesitate to advise the government not only to arrest or relieve their positions but to prosecute them so that it will serve as a deterrent to others”, he said.

He then advised the public to be watchful and to report any suspicious move aimed at diverting fertiliser in any part of the state.