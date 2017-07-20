Obiano Inspects Ongoing Erosion, Road Projects In Anambra

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has called on the Federal Government to declare a State of Emergency on erosion in Anambra state as the devastation is becoming worrisome.

The governor was speaking when he inspected the reclamation work ongoing at Odume Layout Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area where erosion ravaged houses and left several residents homeless.

The governor said though the site was one of those to be addressed by the World bank Project, the timely intervention by the state was to wage further destruction and give respite to the people.

The heavy rain of this July wreaked the havoc that had swallowed a two storey building and cut the major road in two and still left several other homes and buildings yet to be occupied greatly threatened. Inspecting the site, the governor said that due to the urgent attention needed for Obosi situation, the state had taken up the intervention measures having mobilized the contractor and received assurances of morning and night reconstruction to salvage the situation.

“Anambra used to be second smallest state in Nigeria but today, we are the smallest because while Lagos state is growing into the Atlantic Ocean, Anambra is shrinking from erosion. I have asked the federal government to declare a state of emergency on erosion in Anambra so they can vote money for us to do this work.”

While the traditional ruler of Obosi Kingdom, Igwe Chidubem Iweka blessed the governor for the timely intervention, the transition chairman for Idemili North local government area, Mr. Ralph Nnabuife, said the governor had distinguished himself as a true leader and therefore would have the support of Idemili North in full.

The inspection train also moved over to Onitsha to inspect the one point two kilometer Ose- Okwodu market road which was nearing completion. The visibly elated governor while addressing the people after the inspection, expressed happiness that the road was being constructed as according to him, it was one of the requests of his late mother, Mrs. Christiana Obiano, who was a trader at the market for over 60 years.

He urged them also to get their voter cards and through that support the present administration. The market women who were happy with the developmental strides of the governor chanted songs of solidarity and support.