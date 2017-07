The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has approved the appointment of Mr. Rufus Ojebowale Robinson as the full time Chairman, Caretaker Committee on Ondo/Osun Disputed Areas.

The governor also approved the appointments of Abike Akin-Olubode and Hakeem Osho as full time members of the committee.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye, the appointments take immediate effect.