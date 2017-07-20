Real Madrid Unveil Midfielder Dani Ceballos

Spain under-21 midfielder, Dani Ceballos, was unveiled as a Real Madrid player on Thursday and vowed to make history at the club.

Ceballos, who signed a six-year contract to join Real Madrid from Real Betis, posed in the club kit and answered questions from journalists.

“I had no doubt. I´m at where I wanted to be. The president got in touch with me and since then I did not listen to any other offers. I just wanted to play for Real Madrid. I´m aware of how good this team is. I will work in every training session and every minute that the coach tells me to play in order to claim a spot in this team.” Ceballos said.

The 20-year-old was named player of the tournament at the European under-21 Championship this year. Financial terms were not disclosed, although reports in the Spanish media put the fee at 16.5 million euros ($18.8 million).

Ceballos is expected to join the rest of the team on their pre-season tour in the United States on July 21, where Real will face Manchester United, Manchester City, and arch rivals Barcelona.

His signing is the latest sign of manager Zinedine Zidane’s side’s attempt to shore up the best young talent in Spanish football and follows the capture of 19-year-old left back Theo Hernandez from Atletico Madrid earlier in July.

Ceballos will join up with Spain under-21 teammate Jesus Vallejo, who has recently returned to Real from a loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt, and winger Marco Asensio, who had an impressive first full campaign last season scoring in the 4-1 victory over Juventus in the Champions League final.

His hopes of being a footballer were threatened by a bout of chronic bronchitis which forced him to leave boyhood club Sevilla aged 12 but he resurrected his career at Betis, spearheading the club’s promotion to the top flight in 2015.

He has been touted as one of the hottest prospects of Spanish football and according to reports in the Spanish media Real had to fight off attempts from Barcelona for his signature.