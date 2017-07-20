Senate To Consider Constitution Review Committee Report Tuesday

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated July 20, 2017
The Senate Committee on Constitution Review has presented its report to lawmakers at the Upper Chamber.

The report was presented by the chairman of the committee and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, at Thursday’s plenary presided over by Senate President Bukola Saraki.

In a Twitter post, the Upper House said: “The development is in line with the Senate’s commitment to updating the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Dr. Saraki commended the committee for its work and noted that the Senate would begin consideration of the report on Tuesday, July 25.


